Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Enjoys the Sun in Colorful Bikini & Crochet Coverup

Gracie Hunt shared a slideshow of photos to her Instagram yesterday enjoying the sun, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt was bikini-clad for the occasion. The caption on the post poetically read, “In that soulful place where earth and sky meet.”

Hunt’s look was comprised of a hot pink bikini with an ultra-colorful print spotlighted on the top. The halterneck style featured an open back with thick straps that secured around the neck, exposing her shoulders.

The former Miss Kansas USA’s bikini bottoms were similarly hot pink and sat high on her hips with tasseled beaded ties securing the style in place on either side.

Overtop it all, Hunt wore a sleeveless sheer crochet coverup minidress that allowed the style to shine through while adding an extra layer of interest. On the accessories front, the model donned large sunglasses with black ombre transitional lenses and a large silver watch with a black face. As for her hair, Hunt wore her long blond tresses swept to one side in a deep part, situated that way because of the wind.

Although she wasn’t wearing any shoes, the model tends to favor platform sandals and high stilettos with silver and gold details overall for her public appearances.

Gracie Hunt attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to style choices, the social media star is clearly a lover of shine and sparkle and high fashion brands. Her wardrobe includes a bevy of pieces by Versace, Paco Rabanne, Balmain and many more.

