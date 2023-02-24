Gisele Bündchen Shapeshifts in Valentino, Givenchy & More for Vogue Italia’s March 2023 Cover

Gisele Bündchen is the cover star for Vogue Italia’s March 2023 issue. For the shoot, the magazine described Bündchen as “a woman, who, usually portrayed as natural, is almost unrecognizable here.”

The Brazilian supermodel graced the cover post-split from NFL star Tom Brady. Dressed in a sweeping Valentino gown, Bündchen posed dynamically before a cream background with her hair slicked back and dyed a dark red hue. The runway regular’s look was tailored and refined, featuring a bodycon fit with a sheer sweeping cape. Her crimson dress was accessorized with dangling earrings and shiny silver bracelets from Kenneth Jay Lane and Patricia von Musulin.

The extensive cover story had Bündchen shapeshifting, outfitting her in different concepts and styles, the supermodel doing so with ease. Going grunge, a secondary image saw Bündchen posed up in Ludovic de Saint Sernin Swarovski crystalized underwear worn alongside a structural Givenchy coat.

Underneath the coat sat a lacy black bra from Agent Provocateur and knee-length stockings that played on the risky BDSM quality of the look. On her feet, although they were slightly hard to see, Bündchen wore Dior Mary Janes in a glossy black patent leather style.

More striking still, another shot saw Bündchen sporting an orange updo teased up in a voluminous mountain of tight curls that splayed behind her head. On her body, the fashion figure was clad in a strapless black Off-White dress featuring a front zip which she wore with Patricia von Musulin silver earrings, necklace and bracelets stacked up high for drama.

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Burberry muse regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman.

