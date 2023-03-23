Gisele Bundchen Poses in Fiery-Red Bikini & Chanel Swimsuit for Vanity Fair’s April Issue

Gisele Bündchen has taken over another magazine cover — Vanity Fair’s April issue.

The magazine talked to the Brazilian supermodel about her life in Costa Rica, her divorce from Tom Brady and her future plans.

For the cover photoshoot, celebrity stylist George Cortina styled Bündchen in a textured Chanel swimsuit designed with a crisscross architecture and an open back.

The glam team consisted of hairstylist Shay Ashual, makeup artist Diane Kendal and nail artist Kristina Konarski as they brought her sun-kissed look to life.

That wasn’t the only look. She also donned a red bikini with a leather red hat for a sporty vibe and switched it up with a black top and trousers for a classic aesthetic. Bündchen also modeled in a fiery high-neck swimsuit that offered up her signature style.

The model went barefoot but is known for her effortless and chic fashion sense, and her shoe style is no exception. She tends to favor classic, timeless designs that can be dressed up or down, such as elegant pumps, strappy sandals, and ankle boots. In terms of color, Gisele often opts for neutral shades like black, nude, and beige, which complement a variety of outfits. She also occasionally incorporates bold, eye-catching hues like red or metallics for a touch of glamour. Overall, Gisele’s shoe style is understated yet refined, with a focus on quality materials and simple yet sophisticated design elements.

Whether she’s been walking the runway or posing for a cover, Bündchen has definitely established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry. For footwear, the model tends to gravitate towards sleek and sharp pieces like the ones that are a part of Arezzo’s new campaign. Bündchen is usually seen wearing stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. The model’s shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Alexandre Birman, Schutz and Stuart Weitzman.

