Gisele Bündchen Recreates Carnival Look 19 Years Later With Low-Rise Jeans & Gold Sandals in Rio de Janeiro

Gisele Bündchen pulled out a show-stopping outfit to celebrate Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival in Brazil on Feb. 19. The supermodel recreated the outfit she wore during the 2004 edition of the event while attending Brahma’s VIP area at the event.

Bündchen wore a black cropped off-the-shoulder top that featured a V-neckline and was decorated with an array of colorful accents all over. The Brazilian supermodel teamed the piece with white low-rise skinny jeans that were held up by a thin black belt.

Gisele Bündchen attends Rio de Janeiro Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

In 2004, Bündchen also chose a similar pair of low-rise skinny jeans to style with her cropped t-shirt for Brahma’s event.

Gisele Bundchen dances the samba while watching the “Unidos da Tijuca” samba school parade on Feb. 22, 2004, during the opening night of Rio de Janeiro’s samba school parade. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen attends Rio de Janeiro Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up her look at this year’s celebration, Bündchen accessorized with thin hoop earrings, a dainty necklace, an array of bangle bracelets and a small gold handbag. As for glam, the “Lessons” author styled her hair in sensual beach waves and rounded out the look with soft makeup.

Related North West Recreates Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance in White Outfit With Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Cannon Jessica Simpson Gives LBD a Sparkling Spin With Fringy Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Family Portrait With Ashlee Simpson Reese Witherspoon Blooms in Corduroy Midi Skirt & Strappy Sandals for 'Your Place Or Mine' Promo

Completing Bündchen’s look was a pair of gold metallic strappy sandals. The silhouette featured a double strap across the toe, wrapped tightly around her ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Giselle Bündchen’s gold metallic strappy sandals at Rio de Janeiro Carnival in Brazil on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Gisele Bündchen attends Rio de Janeiro Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Burberry muse regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Gisele Bündchen’s top red carpet moments over the years in the gallery.