Gisele Bundchen Rides Her Bike in Micro Shorts & Big Toe Sandals While Reflecting on Life

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram today to share an uplifting video of her riding a bike to the sound of Trinix & Rushawn’s “It’s A Beautiful Day” accompanied by an inspirational caption.

The supermodel was all about positivity on her social media feed. “We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow. Nothing is permanent. So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!” she captioned the image.

The Brazilian supermodel wore a laid-back beachy look that featured a peach-colored skin-tight bodysuit and a pair of vintage-looking cutout micro denim shorts.

The “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” author wore her long blond hair down and parted in the middle worn in her signature beachy voluminous face-framing waves.

On her feet, she opted for nude big-toe sandals with straps crisscrossing her feet. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey, and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

On Saturday, Bündchen was photographed enjoying the Beach Polo World Cup in Miami. She donned an all-white outfit, with tan espadrilles comprised of slightly elevated cork soles and sleek brown leather uppers.

Gisele Bündchen is seen at the Beach Polo World Cup in Miami with friends on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

After decades of working at the highest level of fashion, Bündchen has acquired not only great taste in style but also an impressive closet that is not short on her favorite brands like Dior, Versace and Stella McCartney. When it comes to footwear, her style is just as sharp and on point. The Burberry muse tends to go for stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, from top brands like Alexandre Birman, Schutz and Stuart Weitzman. When she’s off-duty, she can be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running.