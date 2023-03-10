Gisele Bundchen Pole Dances in Thigh-High Boots for Arezzo’s ‘My Turn’ Campaign

Gisele Bündchen stars in Arezzo’s “My Turn” campaign, showing off her supermodel power.

The video, shared on Arezzo’s Instagram page on Thursday, sees Bündchen in a mirrored room strutting in an assortment of black ensembles paired with pieces from the footwear company’s new line. The Brazilian star also shows off her pole dance ability while wearing black leather thigh-high boots.

Bündchen also shared a photo from the shoot to her page. She is wearing a black bodysuit with a metallic fringe all over. The star kept her bright blond locks in a sleek style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured winged eyeliner and a mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by Bruno Rezende.

The Brazilian model completed the look by slipping into a pair of gold strappy sandals. The almond-toe heels featured two metallic toe and ankle straps. The sandals brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Every look of the shoot was created by stylist Pedro Sales.

The Brazilian footwear company’s fall 2023 collection is filled with various sleek styles from knee-high leather boots to metallic wedges.

The last time we saw Bündchen was on the front cover of Vogue Italia’s March 2023 issue switching in and out of several designer brands.

Whether she’s been walking the runway or posing for a cover, Bünchen has definitely established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry. For footwear, the model tends to gravitate towards sleek and sharp pieces like the ones that are a part of Arezzo’s new campaign. Bündchen is usually seen wearing stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. The model’s shoe closet is filled with pieces from top labels like Alexandre Birman, Schutz and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Gisele Bündchen’s Top Red Carpet Looks Through the Years