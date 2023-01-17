Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline

Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane.

Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem.

Gigi Hadid on the set of a Maybelline commercial on Jan. 17, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media personality accessorized with chunky earrings and a black belt bag. For glam, Hadid went with pink eyeshadow and a neutral pout. She parted her hair on the side and styled it in soft sensual waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Hadid slipped into a pair of silver metallic pumps. The shoe style had a sharp, triangular pointed toe, a high counter at the back and sat atop a pointy stiletto heel ranging about 4 inches in height.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

