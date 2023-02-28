Gigi Hadid Channels the ’80s in Leather Jacket & Pointy Boots on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Gigi Hadid seemed to take a note out of Batman’s enemy, Poison Ivy, during her latest press run.

The model appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night. She talked to the host about appearing on Vogue’s cover over 35 times and working with Tan France in “Next in Fashion,” the Netflix reality competition show that she co-hosts. Season 2 premieres on March 3.

On the late-night show, Hadid wore a deep petroleum green set from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2023 Couture line. The set featured a wrap jacket made of green leather with a sharp pointed collar and an oversized hood, channeling the ’80s.

Hadid joins Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Feb. 27. CREDIT: NBC

The matching high-waisted pants blended seamlessly into shoes, which were pointed-toe boots with a thin stiletto heel. Hadid added long sparkly drop earrings in addition to several rings to the ensemble.

Hadid is seen walking in NYC on Feb. 27. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hadid is keeping busy promoting her new season of the reality show. She appeared on the “Today” show and hosted a party in New York along with France on Monday. Just before, she walked in Prada’s runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

