Gigi Hadid Gives Cropped Knit Top the High Fashion Treatment in Bow-Embellished Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

Gigi Hadid stopped by “Good Morning America” today to promote season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.” The supermodel is the new co-host of the reality competition alongside “Queer Eye” star Tan France.

The model arrived at her talk show appearance in a gray cropped knit t-shirt with a matching pair of knit elbow-length gloves. Hadid paired the top with a unique high-waisted gray pencil skirt with a pair of sheer black tights underneath. The below-the-knee skirt featured an open side panel held in place by three bows on the side and a floral-inspired pattern created with silver sequins.

Gigi Hadid arrives at Good Morning America on Feb. 27 in New York City wearing Valentino to promote season two of the Netflix show ‘Next in Fashion’. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The “Next in Fashion” host simply accessorized the look with a pair of tear-drop-shaped diamond earrings. Hadid had her sandy blond locks slicked back from her face and left straightened and flowing down her back. The Victoria’s Secret alum went with a soft glam look consisting of a glowing complexion, softly arched brow, a pinky blush applied on the apple of the cheeks to the top of the cheekbones, and a nude-pink lip.

Gigi Hadid braves chilly New York weather in cropped t-shirt and pencil skirt set. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Hadid gave the otherwise monotone outfit a pop of color with a pair of satin orange high-heeled pumps. The stiletto heels, elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches, featured a sharp pointed toe and a bow embellishment.

Gigi Hadid styles the monochromatic look with a bold pair of orange satin pumps. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

“Next in Fashion” originally premiered on Netflix in January 2020 and was hosted by Tan France and model Alexa Chung. The second season of the show welcomes back Tan France along with Hadid, who has previously appeared on the competitive fashion series “Project Runway” as a guest judge.

PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks