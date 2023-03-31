Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gets Sleek in Bodycon Dress, Golden Boots & Flower Heels for Sorbet Magazine

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple of photos from her cover shoot with Sorbet Magazine.

The “I Am Georgina” star posed in a bright orange fitted dress that featured a ruched silhouette and off-the-shoulder sleeves that cascaded into gloves.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo accessorized the look with a set of gold-linked jewelry and added to that with two silver-toned necklaces and two sparkling rings. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Ruslan Nureev and makeup artist Sergio De Las Nieves.

During the cover shoot, the television personality was seen in an array of carpet-worthy ensembles including a royal blue strapless tulle gown that featured a denim skirt which she paired with metallic gold thigh-high boots that featured a ruched sleeve and a pointed toe. In a different picture, she is seen wearing flower-embellished platform sandals.

Rodriguez was styled by Sorbet’s Fashion Director William Buckley who has also worked with other stars like Khloe Kardashian, Joan Smalls and Hailey Bieber.

The last time we saw Rodriguez was earlier this week promoting the recently launched second season of her Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina,” which premiered on Mar. 24. She was seen visiting the streaming platform’s headquarters wearing a bodycon dress and pointy pumps.

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

