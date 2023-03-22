Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Sparkles in Catsuit & Strappy Sandals for L’Oréal Paris

Georgina Rodriguez is the face of L’Oréal Paris’ new Telescopic Lift mascara campaign.

The model girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram Tuesday to share the beauty ad with her millions of followers. The commercial sees the 29-year-old influencer sporting a glamorous look comprised of a glittering black catsuit covered in rhinestones and slinky sandals.

While the quick video only gives a glimpse of her full-length look, it appears that Rodriguez is wearing silver metallic sandals featuring a slender toe strap and high stiletto heel. The sleek style offered a barely-there effect.

The Spanish social media sensation — who has been in a relationship with Portuguese soccer star, Ronaldo, since 2017, after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid — has become known for her flashy style and expensive taste on and off the red carpet. She can often be seen donning everything from sparkling sandals and colorful pointy-toed pumps to chic boots and mules on Instagram. The reality TV star has been pictured sporting luxury shoes from brands like Le Silla, Casadei and Hermes. When it comes to sneakers, she’s a fan of styles from Nike and Reebok.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022, in Venice. CREDIT: Getty Images

The second season of Rodriguez’s Netflix docuseries “I Am Georgina” premieres on Friday. A new trailer for the show that was released last week sees her posing on the red carpet, kickboxing, meeting Spanish pop star Rosalía and modeling in various ad campaigns, including the one shown above. “I watch your show,” Rosalía tells Georgina in a clip, “I love it.”

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s style over the years.