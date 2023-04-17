Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Hits the Beach in Green Alo Yoga Sweatsuit & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Georgina Rodríguez went to a lake beach with her kids and shared some of the moments on her Instagram this Monday.

The girlfriend of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo wore a bright green Alo Yoga racerback sports bra with an additional pair of spaghetti straps connecting to the high neckline. She paired the top with matching high-waisted sweatpants that featured elastic cuffs & a drawcord waistband. The television personality layered up with a lime green cropped half-zip windbreaker.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of classic white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The leather low-tops debuted back in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air. The classic shoe continues to stay up-to-date with trends while also staying true to the brand’s roots.

Rodríguez accessorized with a silver-toned rosary and a gold pendant necklace. She added to the look with black tortoise Fendi sunglasses that featured gold hardware on the sides. Rodríguez kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The last time we saw Rodríguez was on the cover of Sorbet Magazine’s last month wearing an array of carpet-worthy ensembles including a bodycon dress, golden boots, and flower heels. Around the same time, Rodríguez released the second season of her Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina.”

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

