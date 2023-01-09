Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Goes for Drama in Sable Fur Coat & Gold Platform Sandals in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, looked glamorous in her latest Instagram post direct from Saudi Arabia.

The model slipped into a brown ombré midi dress which featured ruched detailing and a crew neckline. She layered the fitted silhouette with a brown sable fur coat from Elpidio Loffredo.

Rodríguez went for drama with the accessories too, opting for a diamond ring, a sparkling necklace and a silver watch. The model added a white crocodile-embossed Hermés Birkin bad with an ombré look on the sides. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

The television personality completed the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s Shiva platform sandals. The gold metallic style featured an ankle strap that supported the added length from the platform sole. The back of her sandals sported a stiletto heel reaching at least 5 inches in height.

The last time we saw the 28-year-old model was at the Al Nassr unveiling event last week wearing gold platforms and a Hermès Birkin bag.

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

