Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Pairs $65 Reebok Sneakers With Hermès Birkin Bag

Georgina Rodríguez paired affordable athleisure pieces with designer Hermès in her latest post.

The model posted to her Instagram on Wednesday in an athleisure fit. She wore a white skort with a matching quarter-zip jacket from Alo Yoga. Her cropped jacket featured a tall mock neck while her skort featured a high rise and built-in shorts. Rodríguez added a black baseball cap with an Alo logo on it to the look, and she also wore long drop earrings as well as a watch, bracelets and rings.

Rodríguez rounded out her look with an Hermès Birkin bag in a gray leather material with gold hardware, currently valued at $49,500. Just a few days before Rodríguez posted this photo series to her social media, she showed off another Alo outfit paired with a Birkin bag on her Instagram.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo added white crew socks with black detailing, also from Alo. She also added white Reebok Classic Renaissance sneakers to complete the look, and add more of an athletic vibe to the overall outfit. Her $65 shoes featured rounded toes with leather uppers in a crisp, white shade. White laces and rounded soles completed the style with a comfortable finish, allowing for easy day-long wear.

Reebok Sneakers CREDIT: Reebok

Rodríguez has a penchant for fashion and works in the industry as a model. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

PHOTOS: Reebok’s Women’s Empowerment Ad Campaign