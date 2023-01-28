Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Celebrates Her 29th Birthday in Designer Digs and 5-Inch Heels

Georgina Rodríguez celebrated her 29th birthday alongside her boyfriend and famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Commemorating the moment, Rodriguez shared a slideshow of images from the festivities on her Instagram today, a portion of the caption reading, “29 years completed surrounded by people and little people I love with all my heart Immensely grateful to God for everything 🌟”

The joyous celebration saw Rodriguez outfitted in an all-white ensemble comprised of a ribbed body-con midi length dress with long, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a plunging neckline. The daring style was accompanied by plenty of shiny gold and diamond accessories including a watch and large rings that gave her outfit a glamorous feel. Rodriguez’s dark brown tresses was worn down and parted to one side, styled in curls.

As for accessories, Rodriguez toted a midsize Hermes birkin, one of the world’s most coveted and expensive handbag styles, in gray. Rodriguez’s style was crafted from calfskin leather in an “Etian” colorway and featured the signature locked front clasp in gold. Though it’s unclear what her style’s exact price is, the same handbag is currently listed for $28,795 (on sale from $31,995) on luxury consignment website Fashionphile.

When it came to footwear, Rodriguez’s outfit was completed with a set of white pumps to match her dress. The sharp pair included stark leather uppers with triangular toes, completed by thin heels totaling 5 inches in height.

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashions. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Hermes’ spring RTW collection.