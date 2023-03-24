Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Embraces Sheer & Thigh-High Boots for ‘I Am Georgina’ Season 2

The second season of “I Am Georgina” premieres this Friday on Netflix. The docuseries follows Georgina Rodríguez — a mom, influencer, businesswoman and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s girlfriend — in an emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.

The series’ second season, directed by Rodriguez, gives viewers a look into Rodriguez’s extravagant life filled with Hermes Birkin bags and private planes. Cinematic trailers for the new season were released on March 16 on Netflix’s official YouTube channel featuring familiar faces like Ronaldo, along with cameos from other celebrities like Spanish singer Rosalia and model Bella Hadid.

To promote the second season of the show, Rodríguez brought her A-game style for a special photoshoot that saw her trying on different trends and wearing glamorous outfits.

The model first posed wearing a black t-shirt with “Who the f*** is Georgina?” printed on it. She styled the look with biker shorts and a dramatic black leather coat with pink faux fur lining. Rodríguez completed the look with pink thigh-high boots that featured 4-inch stiletto heels and a pointed-toe silhouette.

“I Am Georgina” season 2 on Netflix CREDIT: Netflix

Taking on the sheer trend, Rodríguez posed in a red lace catsuit, while carrying a burgundy bag. Overtop the lace garment, the social media star wore a dramatic red faux-fur lined trench coat, completing her fiery outfit. Another image saw the model eating candies in a bubblegum pink peplum minidress, while carrying a clear bag full of gummies.

Georgina Rodríguez for season two of her Netflix show “I Am Georgina.” CREDIT: Netflix

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashions. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

Georgina Rodríguez for season two of her Netflix show “I Am Georgina.” CREDIT: Netflix

Before her life of luxury, the 29-year-old kickstarted her career in the modeling world, walking runways and trying her hand at commercial work. The model would then meet the Portuguese footballer in 2014 while working at a Gucci store in Madrid. Ronaldo has since ended his contract with at Manchester United, continuing his club career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

The documentary series will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 24 via a subscription to the platform. The first season was released on Jan. 27, 2022, and is available for streaming now.

