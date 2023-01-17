Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gets Romantic in Spike Heels & Bodycon Minidress for Couple’s Date Night

Georgina Rodriguez had a romantic dinner with her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

Amongst the carousel of photos was the model and social media influencer, who looked ever-so-stylish while posing in a candle-lit restaurant. She was dressed in a dark-colored minidress with a high neckline and long sleeves. For accessories, she opted for diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, a stack of bold diamond rings and coordinating diamond bracelets.

In a loving photo of the doting couple, you can see Ronaldo donning a black moto vest with a black and white long-sleeve shirt underneath as he extends a kiss to his girlfriend.

To complete the look, the mom of two wore a pair of towering spike pumps. The style featured 5-inch heels elevating the minimalist look to new heights while the bright hue offers perfect contrast. Louboutin, Gucci and Valentino are just some of the brands that adore this silhouette due to its undeniable versatility.

Related Kristin Chenoweth Wears Same Dress As 'Real Housewives' Stars Lisa Rinna & Mary Cosby With Silver Pumps on 'Watch What Happens Live' Kendall Jenner Amps Up Sporty Outfit With Bomber Jacket, Slit Pants & Metallic Nike Sneakers for Pilates Class Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline

Rodriguez is spending time with her boyfriend and his family. The model posed with his four kids at Riyadh Winter Wonderland in Saudi Arabia yesterday. For the occasion, the “I Am Georgina” star wore a white turtleneck top and layered it with a white Cayet cardigan that featured a black lining along the two front invisible pockets and collar. She completed the look with a pair of black knee-high boots.

As a fashion lover and the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign, it makes sense that Rodriguez’s footwear game is inspiring her followers. You can usually find Ronaldo’s significant other in shoe designers like Gianvito Rossi, Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton and Paris Texas.

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Style Through the Years