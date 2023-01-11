Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Knee-High Boots for Shopping Spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, posed for a picture while shopping for her two daughters, Alana Aveiro and Bella Esmeralda, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The model moved to the Middle East country last week following Ronaldo’s unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr club.

Posing inside a toy store, the “I Am Georgina” star wore a black fitted turtleneck top and layered it with a navy blazer that featured oversized gold buttons cascading down both sides of the jacket. She paired the top with light blue skinny jeans which she fastened with a white belt with a gold buckle that matched the detailing on the blazer.

Georgina Rodríguez posing in a mall while shopping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Jan. 11, 2022.

Rodríguez accessorized with a pair of studs and a black textured leather handbag. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style pulled back bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of black knee-high boots. The leather shoes featured a slim sleeve that cascaded into a pointed toe. The back of the boots was hidden by the angle. She was most likely supported by a stiletto heel.

The last time we saw Rodríguez was looking glamorous on a night out in Saudi Arabia wearing a brown sable fur coat and metallic platform sandals.

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.