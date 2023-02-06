Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Celebrates His Birthday in Skinny Jeans & White Reebok Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Georgina Rodríguez wished her boyfriend, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, a happy birthday on Instagram. The model posted a sun-drenched photo of the two snuggling up together.

Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday this weekend alongside friends and family members in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

For the birthday celebration post, Rodríguez wore a blue button-down silky shirt with feather trim on the cuffs. She paired the top with light-blue skinny jeans, and a pair of high white ribbed socks.

For footwear, Rodríguez went with a pair of Reebok’s Classic leather sneakers in white, which retail for $80 on Reebok’s website. The minimalistic sneakers are an updated version of the brand’s iconic retro style. The sneakers feature a leather upper part with an ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) midsole and a high-abrasion-resistant rubber outsole.

Whether Rodriguez’s wearing sneakers or a pair of sky-high stilettos, she is always sporting a number of luxury labels on her, from blinged-out jewelry to designer handbags. In addition to her own label-heavy wardrobe, Rodríguez has also modeled for a number of designer brands. She previously modeled as the face of Genny, an Italian luxury brand, in their fall 2022 ad campaign. Additionally, the soccer player’s girlfriend has modeled for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard, and regularly reps brands like Alo Yoga.

