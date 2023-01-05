Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Slips on Gold Platforms With Hermès Birkin Bag for Al Nassr Unveiling Event

Georgina Rodríguez accompanied her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, on his official unveiling for the new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Jan. 3. The event took place at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rodríguez took to the field in a plain black turtleneck tucked neatly into high-waisted denim with a slouchy fit and wide legs. The social media personality shrugged on what appeared to be a lengthy black velvet cardigan that kept Rodriguez nice and cozy during the celebratory moment.

Georgina Rodriguez and family arrive at the stadium during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on Jan. 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, the fashionista wore dangling gold earrings and toted a coveted hot pink crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin with shiny gold hardware retailing at an estimated $95,000.00 depending on size. As for her hair, Rodríguez wore it styled straight and parted down the middle, letting her tresses cascade down her back.

Lifting herself to new heights, Rodríguez sported a pair of gold sequined peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the 28-year-old’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes, and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

Georgina Rodriguez and family arrive at the stadium during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on Jan. 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashions. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes. While traveling to Ronaldo’s unveiling, Rodriguez sported an approximately $160,000 outfit that included cozy athleisure, a 30cm orange crocodile-embossed Birkin, and designer footwear.

