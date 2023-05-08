Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Poses Poolside in Bright Blue Bikini

Georgina Rodríguez took to Instagram to share a carousel of her enjoying a day at the pool at the Saudi Arabia home, which she shares with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The “I Am Georgina” Netflix posed on her feed with a bright blue two-piece bikini with ruched detailing on the top and a high waist bottom. “Each sky has its own hue,” she captioned the images.

She accessorized the look with a pair of large sunglasses with a black frame and gold details on the sides. She kept her long dark hair down and styled it back.

The last time we saw Rodríguez was behind the scenes trying outfits and makeup for a campaign with athleisure brand Alo Yoga. According to her Instagram feed, the Spanish personality has been partnering with the brand in some upcoming campaigns and is a fan of the brand’s leggings and workout clothes.

Since becoming a well-known personality and traveling the world in support of her boyfriend, Georgina has acquired a taste for high-luxury fashion and accessories that she doesn’t shy away from sharing on her social feeds. Rodriguez is a bonafide shoe lover with a passion for sky-high pointed-toe pumps from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022, in Venice. CREDIT: Getty Images

She has also starred in many campaigns over the years for brands like underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard, and most recently Italian brand Elisabetta Franchi.

PHOTOS: Georgina Rodriguez’s Style Evolution Through the Years