Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gets Comfortable in Fuzzy Givenchy Slippers

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez had a comfy moment as she took to Instagram after a long working day in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The reality TV star wore a complete bluish-gray Alo Yoga sweatsuit. Rodríguez layered a ribbed cropped tank top with a crewneck sweatshirt that featured an embroidered brand logo. She paired the look with high waisted sweatpants with elastic cuffs around the ankle & drawcord waistband.

Over the past couple of years, Rodríguez has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing sets from the leisurewear brand and is now one of their brand ambassadors.

Rodríguez accessorized the look with a silver-toned linked watch and a diamond bracelet. She added some vibrancy to the look with a bright orange Hermes Birkin handbag.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of off-white Givenchy slippers. The fuzzy shoes featured a slip-on style and a gold embellishment of the brand’s logo which sat at the vamp. The flats are made up of a shearling upper and a leather sole.

Rodríguez was last seen celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday last month with family and friends wearing skinny jeans with white Reebok sneakers.

Georgina Rodriguez and family arrive at the stadium during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on Jan. 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. CREDIT: Getty Images

The television personality recently announced that her Netflix docu-series, “I Am Georgina” will be coming back with their second season which will be released on the streaming platform on March 24.

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

