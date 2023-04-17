Gayle King Dons Red Skims Dress & Colorful Pumps for ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Closing Broadway Performance

Gayle King made a vibrant appearance at the closing performance of “Phantom of the Opera” in New York City. Broadway’s longest-running musical and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webster bid adieu after 35 years on Sunday.

For the occasion, the “CBS Mornings” co-host donned a soft red dress by Skims. The piece featured a scooped neckline, subtle bell sleeves and a flowy skirt. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, King simply accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace, tinted round red sunglasses and multi-colored printed square clutch.

Gayle King attends the closing performance of “Phantom of the Opera” held at Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

King styled her hair in tousled waves and let tapered bangs frame her face. As for glam, the broadcast journalist went with soft makeup and a glossy berry-colored pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the television personality completed her look with a pair of yellow pointed-toe pumps. King’s style was decorated with floral accents and featured a sharp pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Gayle King attends the closing performance of “Phantom of the Opera” held at Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Gayle King’s pointed-toe pumps at the closing night of “Phantom of the Opera” on April 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it comes to fashion, King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in midi-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes and styles. However, the journalist does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

