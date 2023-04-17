×
 
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gayle King Dons Red Skims Dress & Colorful Pumps for ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Closing Broadway Performance

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Gayle King
Gayle King: 2019
Gayle King: 2019
Gayle King: 2018
Gayle King: 2018
View Gallery 22 Images

Gayle King made a vibrant appearance at the closing performance of “Phantom of the Opera” in New York City. Broadway’s longest-running musical and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webster bid adieu after 35 years on Sunday.

For the occasion, the “CBS Mornings” co-host donned a soft red dress by Skims. The piece featured a scooped neckline, subtle bell sleeves and a flowy skirt. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, King simply accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace, tinted round red sunglasses and multi-colored printed square clutch.

Gayle King, Phantom of the Opera, Red Carpet, Pumps
Gayle King attends the closing performance of “Phantom of the Opera” held at Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023, in New York City.
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

King styled her hair in tousled waves and let tapered bangs frame her face. As for glam, the broadcast journalist went with soft makeup and a glossy berry-colored pout.

Related

Reba McEntire Slips Into Cowboy Boots for 'Shucked' on Broadway

Joy Taylor Hits Coachella 2023 in Fringe Bra Top & Cargo Pants With Nike Dunks

Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Shows Off Mud-Covered Legs in White Shorts & Nike Sneakers After Hiking in Hawaii

When it came down to the shoes, the television personality completed her look with a pair of yellow pointed-toe pumps. King’s style was decorated with floral accents and featured a sharp pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Gayle King, Phantom of the Opera, Red Carpet, Pumps
Gayle King attends the closing performance of “Phantom of the Opera” held at Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023 in New York City.
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Gayle King, Phantom of the Opera, Red Carpet, Pumps
A closer look at Gayle King’s pointed-toe pumps at the closing night of “Phantom of the Opera” on April 16, 2023 in New York City.
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it comes to fashion, King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in midi-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes and styles. However, the journalist does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Gayle King’s shoe style through the years. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad