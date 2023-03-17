Gayle King Serves Bold Blue Style in Flowy Maxi Dress & Colorful Boots on Middle East Vacation

Gayle King appeared in bold blue style while vacationing in the Middle East.

On Friday, the “CBS Mornings” co-host took to Instagram to upload a series of photos from her trip. The new images see King sitting on a chair in the middle of the sidewalk and reading CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller’s new book, “Belonging: A Daughter’s Search For Identity Through Loss and Love.”

In the pictures, King poses in a sleeveless maxi dress. The piece was layered with a white top and then followed with a baby blue mid-section and dark blue flowy skirt.

To amp up her look, the broadcast journalist accessorized with statement earrings, silver bracelets and an Apple Watch. As for makeup, King went with sharp winged eyeliner and a pink matte pout.

Completing the television personality’s wardrobe was a pair of colorful boots. The silhouette featured a chunky, round toe and was set on a black outsole.

When it comes to fashion, King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in midi-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes and styles. However, the journalist does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Gayle King’s shoe style through the years.