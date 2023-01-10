Gayle King Hits High Notes in Colorful Dress & Striped Clogs for ‘CBS Morning Series’ With David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Gayle King is conquering her fears and trying new things in 2023. The broadcast journalist traded her on-camera seat for a recording studio in her latest Instagram post.

For a new “CBS Mornings” series titled, “Never Too Late,” King traveled to Los Angeles to take singing lessons with vocal coach and British musician Stevie Mackey. King also got in the studio with musical power couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee to record a song.

King burst in colors for the occasion. The television personality and author wore a multi-colored short-sleeve maxi dress. The piece featured a scoop neckline and was decorated with bright bold lines including, blue, green, pink, white, yellow and orange. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, King simply accessorized with a large bangle bracelet and an Apple Watch.

Completing the talk-show host’s look was a pair of yellow clogs. The slip-on silhouette had a round toe, green and white stripe accents near the back and sat atop a small square heel.

When it comes to fashion, King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in midi-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes and styles. However, the journalist does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Gayle King’s shoe style through the years.