Gayle King Swaps ‘Mom Jeans’ for Coral Dress & Heels in GRWM Video for ‘CBS Mornings’

Gayle King took to Instagram to show the morning routine she does to get ready for “CBS Mornings.”

In the video shared yesterday, the morning host starts out arriving to set at 5:17 a.m. wearing a coral graphic short sleeve t-shirt. She paired the v-neck top with a pair of dark jeans with wide legs, tapping into the ’90s “mom jeans” trend that’s come back in the 2020s.

King accessorized with a locket necklace, an Apple Watch and a pair of speckled sunglasses with red lenses. She arrived with a bare face and hair undone. The television personality originally arrived in a pair of orange slip-on shoes. The style featured a polka dot pattern with a glossy finish.

As she got ready to host the morning show, King switched into a coral-fitted midi dress that featured a deep v-cutout in the center of the neckline. She added a pair of chunky gold hoops and a set of bangles to her existing jewelry. Her hair was styled into a softly curled style with glamorous makeup that featured a coral smokey eye to match her dress.

Unfortunately, the shoes that completed her vibrant look were hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of sleek pumps for the look. It was very rare that the journalist opted for another footwear for an on-air appearance.

Last we saw King, she was hitting high notes on a new “CBS Mornings” series wearing a colorful dress with striped clogs as she sang with David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

King loves to wear vibrant colors. She is usually seen in a fitted solid mid-length dress but she loves any moment she can wear a patterned sundress. King knows how to coordinate a pair of stilettos with any look. On her off days, she likes to slip on a pair of sneakers or flats.

