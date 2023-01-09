Gayle King Celebrates 11 Years at ‘CBS Mornings’ With Yellow Dress She Wore on Her First Day & Floral Pumps

Gayle King stayed true to her signature vibrant style while celebrating her 11th anniversary at CBS Mornings today. For the occasion, the broadcast journalist stuck to tradition by re-wearing the yellow and white dress from her first episode on the talk show in Jan. 2012.

To commemorate the moment, King uploaded a lighthearted photo of herself and fellow host Nate Burleson.

Nope @nateburleson is NOT proposing … he “be” very happily married! But ELEVEN great years @cbsmornings is worth celebrating! My anniversary dress gets another showing on this day only! Cupcakes for EVERYBODY!!” King captioned the photo.

King’s staple sleeveless midi dress featured a round neckline and a bold cream strip at the center. To amp up the glam factor, she added shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy pout. The author and television personality also accessorized with the same jewelry she wore in 2012 including, layered necklaces and a gold bracelet.

Completing King’s look was a sharp set of yellow floral pumps. The satin silhouette featured a pointy triangular toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a small heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, King is a lover of bold hues and whimsical patterns. She can usually be found in midi-length dresses of all shades, silhouettes and styles. However, the journalist does favor the occasional patterned sundress. On the footwear front, King often sports pointed-toe stilettos and strappy sandals for her red carpet and on-camera appearances. On her off days, King wears a myriad of diverse sporty and athleisure-esque sneakers, clogs, or comfortable flats from brands like Chloé and Crocs.

