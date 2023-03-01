Garcelle Beauvais Goes Wild in Zebra Print Blazer Dress With Sheer Tights & Louboutins at CBS Studios

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais stepped out in vibrant style for her latest appearance.

The actress and television personality was spotted arriving at CBS Studios in New York City on Feb. 28. Beauvais has been making rounds to promote her new Lifetime film, “Black Girl Missing.”

Garcelle Beauvais arrives at CBS Studios in New York City on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For the outing, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a red and black zebra print blazer dress. The piece featured sharp lapels, buttons at the center and a flared skirt. Beauvais complemented the garment with a black turtleneck top and sheer tights.

Garcelle Beauvais arrives at CBS Studios in New York City on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a business-chic style moment, the former talk-show host opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair in soft barrel curls. As for makeup, Beauvais went with dark eyeliner and a glossy pout.

Giving the look a sharp finish, the entertainer slipped into a pair of Hot Chick patent slingback pumps by Christian Louboutin. The silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe, a supportive strap at the back and thin stiletto heel reaching 4 inches.

A closer look at Garcelle Beauvais Christian Louboutin slingback pumps. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Garcelle Beauvais arrives at CBS Studios in New York City on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Beauvais often wears slick heels for formal occasions and on the red carpet. Her attire frequently includes strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps, accented with details including studs, slick laces and tonal colors, often hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Beauvais can be spotted in low-top lace-up sneakers from brands including Gucci and Nike.

