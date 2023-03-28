Garcelle Beauvais Goes Regal in Purple Dress & Cutout Pumps With Son Jaid Thomas Nilon at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Garcelle Beauvais took a regal approach to dressing for the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles.
While on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday night, Beauvais posed in a silky purple dress. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s violet ensemble featured a long hem and sleeves, complete with a plunging draped neckline.
Her son, Jaid Thomas Nilon, contrasted his mom’s colorful attire in a neutral outfit, featuring a graphic logo-printed Alexander McQueen jacket, black pants and black and gray Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers in a light gray and black colorway.
Beauvais opted to complement her dress with a bejeweled cross pendant necklace on a long gold chain, as well as gleaming drop earrings and Bottega Veneta’s metallic gold $4,000 Pouch clutch. When paired with her purple dress, the pieces gave her outfit an ornate finish reminiscent of traditional royalty.
When it came to footwear, Beauvais finished her outfit with a sleek pair of pumps. The “Love Me as I Am” author’s style included metallic purple uppers with sharp pointed toes, accented by asymmetric front straps for a cutout appearance. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair with an elevated height boost, complementing Beauvais’ ensemble while remaining formal and sharp.