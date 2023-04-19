Garcelle Beauvais Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Power Suit With Glossy Pointy Pumps for ‘A Night of Music’

Garcelle Beauvais brought wild style to “A Night of Music” in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The event was hosted by Beauvais’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kyle Richard and held in support of The National Alliance On Metal Health.

Beauvais appeared on the red carpet at The Fleur Room in a vibrant yellow leopard-print power suit. The “Coming to America” star’s look included a sharp blazer that featured dramatic pointy shoulder pads, a plunging deep V-neckline and was held together by a matching thick cheetah print belt. Beauvais complemented her overcoat with a sheer corset top and coordinating wide-leg pants.

Garcelle Beauvais attends “A Night Of Music” in support of The National Alliance On Mental Health at The Fleur Room on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais attends “A Night Of Music” in support of The National Alliance On Mental Health at The Fleur Room on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com

To take things up a notch, the television personality accessorized with dangling statement earrings, chunky midi rings and a crocodile leather rectangle clutch. As for glam, Beauvais styled her hair in a voluminous curly ponytail and rounded out her outfit with a dark smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

Related Sarah Michelle Gellar Glows in Green Striped Maxi Dress & 6-Inch Sandals at Canneseries International Festival Handprints Ceremony Kristin Cavallari Strikes a Pose in Corset Top & White-Hot Pumps Ana de Armas Takes the Red Carpet in Blazer Minidress & Stiletto Heels for 'Ghosted' NYC Premiere

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a shiny pair of pointed-toe pumps. The glossy style peaked out underneath Beauvais’ pants leg and included a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Garcelle Beauvais pointed-toe pumps at “A Night of Music” In Support Of The National Alliance On Mental Health at The Fleur Room on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Garcelle Beauvais attends “A Night Of Music” in support of The National Alliance On Mental Health at The Fleur Room on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Beauvais often wears slick heels for formal occasions and on the red carpet. Her attire frequently includes strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps, accented with details including studs, slick laces and tonal colors, often hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Beauvais can be spotted in low-top lace-up sneakers from brands including Gucci and Nike.

PHOTOS: Celebs Wearing Leopard Print Through the Years