Garcelle Beauvais Brings Glam In Shimmery Bodycon Dress & Strappy Stiletto Sandals at the ‘Homeless Not Toothless’ Charity Gala

Garcelle Beauvais made a glamorous appearance at the “Homeless Not Toothless” charity gala in Beverly Hills, Calif on Saturday. Beauvais joined her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates Erika Jayne and Crystal Minkoff to support Dorit Kemsley as she served as one of co-hosts at the event.

The “Coming to America” actress looked stunning for the occasion held at The Beverly Hilton. Beauvais appeared on the red carpet in a shimmering purple dress. The piece featured long fitted sleeves, a subtle sweetheart neckline, form-fitting skirt and a daring slit at the back.

Garcelle Beauvais attends the “Homeless not Toothless” charity gala on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

(L-R) Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Minkoff at “Homeless Not Toothless” charity gala on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

To further elevate her ensemble, Beauvais accessorized with dangling heart statement earrings and a small gold metallic handbag. As for glam, the former talk show host went with soft purple eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

When it came down to the shoes, Beauvais complemented her dress with purple metallic strappy sandals. The shiny style featured a square outsole, criss cross straps on the instep and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Garcelle Beauvais strappy sandals at the “Homeless Not Toothless” charity gala on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Strappy sandals are having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Garcelle Beauvais attends the “Homeless not Toothless” charity gala on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Beauvais often wears slick heels for formal occasions and on the red carpet. Her attire frequently includes strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps, accented with details including studs, slick laces and tonal colors, often hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Beauvais can be spotted in low-top lace-up sneakers from brands including Gucci and Nike.

“Homeless Not Toothless” held its first-ever fundraiser gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The fundraise gala was hosted by fellow members Sharon Stone, Dorit Kemsley, William H. Macy and founder and President Dr. Jay Grossmanon. “Homeless Not Toothless” is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to veterans, the homeless and other disadvantaged groups.

