Gal Gadot Goes Boho-Chic in Lace Dress & Equestrian Boots for Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Paris Fashion Week is off to a stylish start, and Gal Gadot is the proof.

The “Wonder Woman” star arrived at Dior’s fall 2023 show on Tuesday in an all-black number. Her dress consisted of a lace top with a mock neckline that she layered on top of a black bralette. She coupled it with a sweeping tiered skirt intricately layered with small tassels that covered the entire bohemian dress.

Gal Gadot attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Gadot kept it simple when it came to accessories and glam. Her dark hair was styled in loose waves while her makeup remained minimal but glamorous. Her simple diamond earrings added the right amount of glitz to bring the look to completion.

As for footwear, she kicked back in Dior’s D-Folk ankle boots designed with a 2-inch block heel, metallic rivets and the ‘Christian Dior Paris’ signature on the back. The silhouette completes the refined ankle equestrian allure in a modern creation crafted in black calfskin and enhanced by perforated detailing.

Gal Gadot attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The actress fully embraces trendy footwear. Gadot’s recent rotation has featured thong sandals and towering pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. On the red carpet, she also dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman, and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. For more casual occasions, the actress favors sneakers from brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

