Gabrielle Union Shines in 1920s-Style Sequin Dress for British Vogue’s Annual Hollywood Portfolio

Gabrielle Union took us behind the scenes of her photoshoot with British Vogue for their annual Hollywood Portfolio. The 2023 class comprised 31 famous stars, including Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh and so many more. The actors were galvanized to celebrate their accomplishments while also paying homage to the Roaring Twenties.

The “Cheaper by The Dozen” star came dressed to impress, wearing a Halpern Studio gown designed with chevron-patterned sequin. The gown swept the floor and featured a plunging neckline. This number is from Halpern’s spring 2023 collection.

Union looked to British Vogue fashion stylist and creative consultant Dena Giannini to style her outfit. They opted to accessorize the look with a layered tulle vest, diamond bracelet and earrings from Graff jewelry.

Although her heels were hidden, Union likely slipped on a pair of stiletto heels to coordinate with the chic aesthetic of the gown.

When it comes to footwear, Union often gravitates towards sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the entertainer prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

This mommy mogul has a penchant for style, as seen with her countless fashion collaborations. From Fashion to Figure to New York & Company, Union has created a legacy full of sophisticated clothes and elegant footwear.

