Gabrielle Union Commands Attention in Plunging Hooded Dress & Platform Sandals at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union had an all-black moment as she attended Versace’s fall 2023 runway show in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Dwyane Wade.

The “Bring It On” actress wore a black midi dress that featured a hood that transitioned into a plunging neckline. The long sleeve gown was decorated by sparkling neutral embellishments that covered the left sleeve and cascaded down the side of the dress.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show held at Pacific Design Center on March 9, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Union opted for silver-toned jewelry with a long pendant necklace and a set of sparkling rings. Her dark brown hair was slicked back to be covered by the headpiece. She opted for minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black leather sandals. The open-toe heels featured a rounded toe which was decorated by a thin toe strap. The ankle strap supported the towering height coming from the platform sole.

Union was styled by Thomas Christos who also works with Madeleine Arthur, Amelie Zilber, and Union’s stepdaughter Zaya Wade.

Wade brought vibrance to the front row with a light pink suit that featured gold buttons along both sides of the center openings. He matched the detailing on his jacket with a pair of gold studs, a pendant necklace and a linked match. For shoes, Wade slipped into glossy boots.

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

