Gabrielle Union Revamps Sheer Ruffled Dress With Fuzzy Coat & 6-Inch Metallic Heels in NYC

Gabrielle Union was effortlessly chic for her latest outing. The “Cheaper By the Dozen” actress was spotted out in SoHo, New York City on Jan. 25.

Union stylishly strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a fuzzy white coat. The almost ankle-length outerwear included wide lapels, two-toned buttons and square pockets. Underneath, the “Being Mary Jane” star wore a sheer black dress by Proenza Schouler. The garment had a plunging V-neckline that was outlined with dramatic ruffles, a subtly pleated hemline and a front slit at the center.

Gabrielle Union out in SoHo, New York City on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Union kept her accessories minimal and styled her hair in a bun. For glam, the fashion designer went with dark eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Union’s outfit was a pair of metallic platform pumps. The silhouette had a slightly pointed toe, a white outsole and sat atop a chunky wedge heel.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

Gabrielle Union out in SoHo, New York City on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to her footwear style, Union tends to gravitate towards thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the entertainer prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

