Gabrielle Union Masters Monochromatic Style in Leather Skirt & Square-Toe Mules on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Gabrielle Union mastered monochromatic styling while appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Jan. 30.

The “Truth Be Told” actress sat down with Hudson to chat about getting invited to a Prince party and her daughter Kaavia Wade’s hilarious obsession with marriage and her 50th birthday celebration in Africa, which included a surprise performance by Lisa Lisa.

Union made a stylish appearance on the morning talk show. The “Being Mary Jane” star arrived in a slouchy black knit sweater that featured a round neckline and loose-fitting sleeves. She teamed the piece with a black leather midi skirt.

For glam, the fashion designer went with shimmery lavender eyeshadow and a glossy pink pout. Union styled her in a chic updo and swept her curly bangs on the side. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, she simply accessorized with chunky hoop earrings.

Gabrielle Union appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Jan. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Millard

Completing Union’s ensemble was a pair of black mules. The shiny silhouette had a square outsole, a wide band across the toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

When it comes to her footwear style, Union tends to gravitate towards thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the entertainer prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

