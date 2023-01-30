Gabrielle Union Masters Monochromatic Style in Leather Skirt & Square-Toe Mules on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Gabrielle Union mastered monochromatic styling while appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Jan. 30.
The “Truth Be Told” actress sat down with Hudson to chat about getting invited to a Prince party and her daughter Kaavia Wade’s hilarious obsession with marriage and her 50th birthday celebration in Africa, which included a surprise performance by Lisa Lisa.
Union made a stylish appearance on the morning talk show. The “Being Mary Jane” star arrived in a slouchy black knit sweater that featured a round neckline and loose-fitting sleeves. She teamed the piece with a black leather midi skirt.
For glam, the fashion designer went with shimmery lavender eyeshadow and a glossy pink pout. Union styled her in a chic updo and swept her curly bangs on the side. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, she simply accessorized with chunky hoop earrings.
Completing Union’s ensemble was a pair of black mules. The shiny silhouette had a square outsole, a wide band across the toe and a thin stiletto heel.
Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.
