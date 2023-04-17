Gabrielle Union Poses With Janet Jackson in Stacked Platform Heels & Glittery Minidress at Together Again Tour

Gabrielle Union stepped out in sparkling style for Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour in Hollywood, Fla.

On Sunday, the “Being Mary Jane” star uploaded a series of images on Instagram, which sees her posing with Jackson and partying in the stands with rapper and actor Ludacris. The post also included a clip of Jackson performing her hit single “Together Again” from her 1997 “The Velvet Rope” album.

Union looked ultra-chic for the occasion. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” star wore a white backless minidress. The glittery piece featured a square neckline, thin spaghetti straps and a form-fitting miniskirt.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Union opted for minimal accessories. She parted her curly tresses on the side and rounded out her look with soft makeup and a neutral pout.

Giving her outfit an edgy boost, the entertainer slipped into a pair of black platform sandals. The slip-on silhouette included a thick strap across the toe, chunky round outsole and was set on a stacked square heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

For footwear, Union tends to gravitate towards thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the entertainer prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

Jackson’s Together Again Tour will feature a 33-date trek alongside Ludacris. The concert officially kicked off in April 14 and will end in Seattle on June 21.

