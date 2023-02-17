Gabrielle Union Poses in Fiery Red Dress & Pointy Pumps for Hello Beautiful’s February Issue

Gabrielle Union is the star of Hello Beautiful‘s February issue titled “Truth Be Told.” The issue featured a candid conversation about her career with the creator of the MeToo movement Tarana Burke.

The cover look saw Union leaning up against a ladder outfitted in a sweeping red dress. The star went barefoot, going for a raw, all-natural appearance. A separate ensemble from Richard Queen had the “Bring It On” actress all bundled up in a whimsical head wrap which transitioned into the shiny red dress.

“When you look at my early career, I was positioned like I’m not gonna make you uncomfortable. Yeah. I’m a safe black. She’s one of the good ones,” said Union. “And when you kind of get put in that position, that means you’re open for all the fck sht.”

Again, Union was dressed in an all-red ensemble, the star styled in a lengthy shiny red trench coat featuring black buttons that ran down the side, keeping the outerwear closed. The celebrated thespian’s outfit was accessorized with gold studs and matching chunky rings while her hair was teased up high in a dramatic fashion.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Graham wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the mom of three a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

When it comes down to footwear, Union tends to gravitate towards a few frequented simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

