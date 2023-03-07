Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Match in Black With Thong Sandals & Sneakers for Zaya Wade’s Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade stepped out in matching monochromatic style for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. The couple attended the event to support the NBA star’s daughter Zaya Wade, who made her runway debut during the show.
Union was dressed in a sporty-chic style for the occasion. The “Bring It On” actress wore a black short-sleeve maxi dress. The piece featured a pointy collar and zipper detailing at the center.
Further elevating the moment, Union accessorized with dark shades and a leather handbag. As for glam, Union went with soft neutral makeup and slicked her hair back into a ponytail.
Rounding out her look was a pair of thong sandals. Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. The style can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support.
Dwyane Wade coordinated with Union by also wearing a black Prada jacket with a white button-down shirt and trousers. The former Miami Heat basketball player completed his look with dark sunglasses and white sneakers.
Union and Wade set the bar high when it comes to fashion. The pair is known for making fashion-forward statements and coordinating their ensembles. The actress and former athlete’s personal preferences shine whether they or on the red carpet or making an appearance at an event. The superstar duo’s looks keep getting better over time and continue to cement their status as one of the chicest celebrity couples.
PHOTOS: Discover Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection in the gallery.