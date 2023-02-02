Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Coordinate in Chunky Sneakers at Target for Proudly Skincare Products

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showcased their casual coordinated couple style in a new Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Union uploaded a new Reel video, which sees her giving Wade a list of items to purchase from Target. On the list were a few products from their new skincare line, Proudly – a baby care brand made by the Wade family and co-designed by Dermatologists of color who study and select ingredients to nourish melanated skin.

Union eventually warns Wade to not go crazy in Target and shakes her head in disbelief that he will actually remember to get what she asked for.

“He only had one job @theproudlyco #BlackBeyondMeasure #PROUDLYatTarget,” Union wrote under the post.

Union looked cozy and comfortable to chill at home. The “Bring It On” actress wore a full red sweatsuit from Saint Woods. The ensemble consisted of an oversized crewneck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Union covered her straight hair with a red beanie and even matched with her french bulldog, who was also wearing a red hoodie.

Completing the “Being Mary Jane” star’s look was a pair of red and white sneakers. When she’s off-duty, Union tends to complement her outfits with sneakers from brands like Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

Dwyane Wade also sported a casual ensemble to run errands at Target. The NBA star wore a blue, pink and green flannel shirt. The garment had a thick collar, front pockets, loose-fitting sleeves and was emblazoned with Wade at the back. The former basketball player tied his outfit together with dark joggers and chunky white sneakers.

Union and Wade set the bar high when it comes to fashion. The pair is known for making fashion-forward statements and coordinating their ensembles.

