Gabrielle Union Gets Breezy in Linen Dress & Fisherman Sandals With Dwyane Wade on Egypt Vacation

While vacationing in Egypt, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday showcasing their minimalist styles.

Union wore a black linen dress with a lace-up neckline, a large straw hat and black sunglasses, while Wade opted for a brown tee, blue trousers and a matching baseball hat — all in muted colors.

When it came to footwear, they had different approaches. The “Bring It On” alum let her feet breathe in nude fisherman sandals featuring a caged upper in a modern design, combined with a soft blush suede material for a timeless look. It also features a padded footbed, adding comfort and support to your feet. This classic yet contemporary sandal is perfect for dressing up or down and will quickly become a staple in your summer wardrobe.

Wade kept it sporty in white sneakers, which happens to be one of his favorite styles. White sneakers have become more than just athletic shoes, they are now versatile fashion staples. They were first popularized by brands such as Adidas and Converse in the 1960s and 1970s and later became a popular casual footwear option in the 1980s. Today, they are worn with everything from jeans to dresses and are available in a range of styles, from classic leather to trendy chunky soles.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are a stylish power couple that always manages to turn heads with their fashion choices. Their impeccable taste and effortless style have made them fashion icons. Wade is known for his dapper suits and tailored separates, often accessorizing with statement jewelry or a bold hat. He’s not afraid to experiment with color and pattern, often opting for bold hues and unique prints. Union is a fashion chameleon, effortlessly transitioning from edgy streetwear to glamorous gowns on the red carpet. She’s not afraid to take risks, incorporating unexpected elements into her outfits, such as funky sneakers or avant-garde jewelry.

