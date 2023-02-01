Gabrielle Union Pops in Blue Silk Dress & Pumps on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Gabrielle Union brought bold blue style to “The Drew Barrymore Show” today.
While appearing on the morning talk show, the “Bring it On” actress introduced Barrymore to a new way of responding to phone calls. Barrymore even played Union’s voicemail, which hilariously suggests that callers send a text instead of leaving a message on her phone.
Union looked stunning for the interview. For the occasion, the “Cheaper By the Dozen” star donned a vibrant blue silk maxi dress. The garment featured a sharp collar, button snap closures at the center, long flowy sleeves, a layered sash that draped around her neck and a lace hemline.
To amp up the glam factor, Union accessorized with small diamond hoop earrings. She slicked her hair back into a high braided ponytail and rounded out the look with soft glam and a glossy pink pout.
When it came down to the shoes, Union slipped into a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. The shiny. silhouette had an elongated triangular pointed-toe, a thin strap around the ankle, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a stiletto heel.
Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.
