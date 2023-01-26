Gabrielle Union Makes a Bright Splash in Blue Dress, White Jacket & Shiny Pumps

Gabrielle Union looked icy in her latest look.

The actress stepped out in New York City on Thursday after appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” the night before. For her outing, she donned a bright blue midi dress.

The silky garment featured long sleeves and a button-down bodice. The dress also featured a lace hem along the bottom. Union layered up in a white trench coat. Her jacket featured black buttons that popped against the crisp white coat. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and rings, and she carried a gray purse.

Union in NYC on Jan. 26. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The star slipped into a pair of classic heels to complete the look. She wore shiny white pumps with a sharp, angular pointed toe. The heels also featured an ankle strap for extra support and a lower heel that reached roughly 3 inches.

Union in NYC on Jan. 26. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The “Bring it On” alum has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and has seen plenty of red carpets and other formal events to show off her style. Just recently, she wore a sheer black dress by Proenza Schouler. The garment had a plunging V-neckline that was outlined with dramatic ruffles. Earlier in January, she hit a premiere in a strapless three-toned dress that featured rows upon rows of beads from Prada.

When it comes to her footwear style, Union usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

PHOTOS: Check out this gallery to see more of Gabrielle Union’s chic street style looks through the years .