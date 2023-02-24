Florence Welch Looks Ethereal in Sheer Blue Dress & Strappy Heels at Gucci’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Florence Welch brought her dramatic and romantic style to Gucci’s front row.

The “Florence + The Machine” lead singer hit Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday. She joined many other stars at the show like A$AP Rocky, Salma Hayek, Halle Bailey and more in the Italian city.

For the event, Welch wore a light blue sheer dress. Her floor-length gown featured pleated tulle, a high neck and large billowing long sleeves. She carried a white pearl clutch with dramatic blue beading.

Welch arrives at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

The “Dog Days Are Over” singer slipped into a pair of black heels to complete the look. She wore heels with several straps, a pointed toe and silver stud detailing over the shoes. The heels reached at least 3 inches to Welch’s overall height.

A closer look at Welch’s shoes. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Welch has worked with stylist Aldene Johnson for years and is known for her ethereal, enchanted, bohemian style. She has been known to wear Gucci pieces throughout her career and has served as the face of campaigns for the luxury brand.

Welch is seen arriving at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

