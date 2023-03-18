Florence Pugh is Monogrammed in Valentino Trench Coat and Wedged Booties

Florence Pugh was photographed while out in New York yesterday. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was all bundled up in a large coat and wedged boots.

Florence Pugh is seen in Tribeca on March 17, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Donning neutrals, Pugh sported a lengthy tan trench coat from Valentino with long sleeves and a boxy appearance. The cozy style was belted around the waist to define the silhouette while keeping the oversized outerwear in place. The coat featured a black monogrammed lining that offered the overall ensemble a playful peekaboo effect. Although her top was not visible underneath her coat, Pugh wore black denim bottoms with wide legs in a baggy style. On the accessories front, the thespian toted a large matching monogrammed Valentino bag in a rectangular duffle style with gold hardware. As for her hair, the star styled her short blonde tresses in a deep windswept side part.

On her feet, the actress stepped into cream colored ankle-length leather boots with pointed toes and a matt finish. The sleek pair streamlined Pugh’s silhouette, while the boots tan wedged heels offered the British Independent Film Award winner a small boost in height. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

A closer look at Florence Pugh’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, the actress coordinates her outfits with sharp pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platforms and combat √ by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

Florence Pugh is seen in Tribeca on March 17, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

