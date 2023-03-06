Florence Pugh Takes Sheer Trend Up a Notch With Daring Skirt & Heels at Valentino’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Florence Pugh gave sparkling style a cozy twist while attending Valentino’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star joined a star-studded front row that included Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Lori Harvey and Emma Roberts.

Pugh arrived at the high-fashion affair wearing a gray cropped crewneck sweatshirt that was decorated with rhinestones around the collar. She teamed the pullover with a sheer white skirt and sequin undergarments. The skirt featured small crystal embellishments throughout and a subtle train that swept the floor as she walked.

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: WireImage

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a dose of edge to her wardrobe, the Academy Award-nominated actress styled her hair in a high top knot bun and left a few strands of her hair out. She accessorized with a small silver Valentino handbag and stud earrings. As for makeup, the entertainer went with soft eyeshadow and a pink pout.

The angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pointed-toe pumps or towering platform sandals.

(L-R) Florence Pugh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Valentino fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

