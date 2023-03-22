Florence Pugh Masters Grunge Style in Sheer Star Dress With Valentino Platform Boots

Florence Pugh gave her spring style an edgy twist while out in New York City on Tuesday. The Academy Award-nominated actress has been around the city to promote her new film, “A Good Person.”

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star looked chic as she strutted through the streets of the Big Apple. For the outing, Pugh wore a sheer black and white dress that was decorated with star print all over and also included a ruffled hem. She layered the see-through garment with a cropped leather motorcycle jacket.

Florence Pugh out in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Sticking to a grunge style aesthetic, Pugh accessorized with black rectangle sunglasses, a collection of stud earrings and carried her essentials in a padded leather handbag. As for glam, the entertainer with soft makeup. She pinned her blond tresses back and flipped the ends up.

Florence Pugh out in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

To give her wardrobe an edgy boost, Pugh slipped into a pair of Valentino Garavani platform boots. The chunky silhouette was outlined with studs and was set on a thick outsole of 3 inches.

A closer look at Florence Pugh’s platform boots while out in New York City on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Pugh continued her style streak while arriving at “Good Morning America” in New York City today. The “Puss in Boots” actress donned another cropped leather jacket with a printed dress. The garment had long sleeves and small slits on each side.

Completing Pugh’s look was a pair of gray suede ankle boots from Dr. Martens. The shoes were outlined with stitched accents and had a small square heel.

Florence Pugh arrives at “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Pugh frequently coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

