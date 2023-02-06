Florence Pugh Serves Up Drama in Red Peplum Dress, Top Hat & Platforms at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Florence Pugh made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet of the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023 on Sunday.

The “Little Women” actress attended the ceremony, in which she won the award for best British/Irish actress for her role in “The Wonder.”

Pugh, who was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, wore a red dress from Robert Wun to the event. The floor-length gown featured a strapless neckline and a dramatic peplum silhouette. The pleated waist was popular in the early 2010s and has been seeing a resurgence lately. Pugh added a matching red top hat complete with a long tulle veil. She accessorized further with layered gold necklaces and earrings.

Pugh attends the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023 at The Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Though mostly hidden under her dress, Pugh added gold heels to her look. Her shiny metallic shoes featured a peep-toe design and a thick platform base that added at least an extra inch to the overall height of the heels.

Pugh attends the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023 at The Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5. CREDIT: ©Karwai Tang

The “Midsommar” star frequently coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

PHOTOS: Discover Pugh’s modern red carpet style in the gallery.