Florence Pugh Styles Pinstriped Gray Coat With Black Square-Toe Boots for Paris Fashion Week

Florence Pugh was photographed out in Paris this Friday during Paris Fashion Week. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was outfitted in a gray ensemble with sharp boots.

Donning neutrals, Pugh wore a lengthy gray coat with long sleeves and a boxy appearance, the style belted around the waist to define the silhouette. The coat featured a pinstriped pattern.

Pugh carried a white leather bag with stud detailing from Valentino and wore black cat-eye sunnies from the same designer.

On her feet, the actress stepped into black ankle-length leather boots with square toes and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Pugh’s silhouette, while the boots sturdy block heels offered the British Independent Film Award winner a small boost in height. Black ankle boots are a popular choice among many celebrities for their versatility and the footwear’s grungy feel.

When it comes to footwear, the actress coordinates her stand-out outfits with sharp pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platforms and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

