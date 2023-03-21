Florence Pugh Shines in Crystal-Embellished Jumpsuit & Platform Wedges on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Florence Pugh gave her sparkling style an edgy boost on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress sat down with Fallon to chat about her new film, “A Good Person,” working with Molly Shannon and Zach Braff, and attending the 2023 Oscars.

For the interview, Pugh arrived wearing a black crystal-embellished jumpsuit. The backless piece featured long-fitted sleeves and crystal embellishments throughout.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the entertainer simply accessorized with small gold hoop earrings. Pugh parted her hair on the side and styled it in a chic updo. As for makeup, she went with a soft smokey eye and a pink pout.

Florence Pugh appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came down to the shoes, “The Wonder” star gave her outfit a slick boost with a pair of platform wedges. The suede silhouette included a chunky, pointed triangular toe and sat atop a towering heel.

Florence Pugh appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Florence Pugh appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Academy Award-nominated actress frequently coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

PHOTOS: See a round-up of Florence Pugh’s most glamorous red carpet looks.